And it looks AMAZE!

As one quarter of the world’s biggest girlband, Perrie Edwards has not been afraid to experiment with her look over the years.

And now the Little Mix lady has undergone yet another transformation after she headed to the salon to get her long locks chopped off.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Sharing the moment on Instagram, 25-year-old Pez posted a clip of her hairdresser getting to work on her shoulder-length blonde do’ with a pair of scissors, next to the caption: ‘Goodbye hair’.

And the pop star was clearly chuffed with the end result as she then headed out for an evening on the town with her best pals and her mum Debbie.

More: Perrie Edwards says she loves her ‘huge knockers’ as Little Mix open up about their body insecurities

After getting glammed up for the big night, Perrie shared a series of videos as she showed off her best moves on the dancefloor – as well as debuting her chic bob haircut.

Wearing a pair of white trousers and a matching bralet, the X Factor star looked incredible as she posed for the camera next to her pals.

Pez – who’s dating Liverpool FC player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – then went on to film her mum getting involved in the fun as they danced the night away in the club.

The singer’s wild evening comes after the LM lady proved she’s just like the rest of us when she opened up about her body hangups.

She told Glamour UK: ‘I used to have tiny boobs and everybody in my family has big knockers and I was like, “um, where’s mine?” and then they just appeared one day out of nowhere.

‘I was like “oh my god, guys, I’m going to have to wear a bra now” because I wasn’t wearing a bra because I didn’t have anything in them – it was just an empty hammock!’

Hiya…. A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Jun 16, 2018 at 7:25am PDT

Perrie’s bandmate Jesy Nelson, 27, then admitted she’s learnt to love her ‘jiggly bum’, adding: ‘I’m really enjoying myself! You need to embrace it!

‘I don’t care about having a fake bum; I’m just happy with my nice, normal, jiggly bum.’

YAS, ladies!