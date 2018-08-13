WOW! 😍😍

Perrie Edwards has been making us all seriously jealous on her romantic summer break to Greece with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

And s well as sharing a load of smokin’ hot bikini snaps, the Little Mix lady has now treated her followers to a stunning glimpse of her natural glow during the sun-soaked holiday.

Proudly showing off the freckles which cover her face and chest, the 25-year-old can be seen pouting at the camera with just a touch of mascara and her hair scraped back.

‘Have you ever seen so many freckles?’, she wrote next to the pic.

And those loyal LM fans couldn’t wait to comment on the amazing photo, as one wrote on Twitter: ‘The real question is have you ever seen such a stunning person’.

‘I always forget how many freckles Perrie actually has it’s insane but they’re so beautiful’, responded another.

While a third agreed: ‘Perrie’s freckles are the prettiest thing’.

This comes after the Shout Out To My Ex singer jetted off to Mykonos with Alex, 23, just days after wrapping up Little Mix’s summer tour with her bandmates.

And she’s been sharing lots of snaps from the luxurious getaway including some adorable couples photos of the two of them.

In one snap posted on Instagram, Pez and her beau – who have been dating for a year and a half – can be seen stood at the edge of their incredible private pool looking out into the sea.

‘Hold my hand and I’ll go anywhere with you’, the star wrote next to the romantic photo.

Making the most of their time together, Perrie was also snapped enjoying an extravagant yacht trip with the Liverpool FC star.

Sharing a clip on Instagram, the loved-up couple could be seen singing along to Little Mix before leaning in for a quick kiss.

Right, are these two EVER going to come home?