Perrie danced the night away with her beau

If anyone deserves the title ‘couple goals’, it’s Little Mix star Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

When they’re not enjoying cute dates, the celeb pair are sharing adorable tributes to each other on social media.

And proving she’s still totally in love with her football player beau after two years together, now Perrie, 25, has given fans a glimpse of their wild night out together yesterday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the popstar filmed herself singing along to a Drake gig at London’s O2 arena.

Ditching her usual glamorous style, Pez looked amazing as she opted for a white cap and sports t-shirt along with a pair denim jeans.

Panning the camera around the room, 25-year-old Alex can then be seen cosying up to his girlfriend in the crowd, as she added a simple love emoji.

Later in the night, the pair well and truly let their hair down as they partied in a VIP area with their pals.

Showing off for the camera, Liverpool star Alex displayed his best dance moves, as Pez added the caption: ‘I love this lot.’

Then it was popstar Perrie’s turn to take to the floor, and leaving behind her usually pristine look, she even decided to take her shoes off for the occasion.

‘Who even let me out the house,’ she joked as she danced around the room in her socks and shook her head wildly.

This comes after Perrie jetted home from LA yesterday to enjoy the concert with her boyfriend.

The former X Factor winner had been soaking up the Californian sunshine with bandmates Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall.

Over the weekend, the foursome were even spotted heading out to Venice beach on scooters looking just as chic as ever.

While Perrie was wearing a cropped vest and camo-print cargo trousers, Jesy opted for a black cropped top and silky brown Gucci trousers.

Killin’ it ladies.