We recognise you from somewhere, Perrie...

It’s fair to say that probably only, like, 0.5% of the population could undergo a Draco Malfoy themed makeover and *still* look absolutely amazing.

And, of course, Little Mix‘s Perrie Edwards just had to be one of the worlds ridiculously pretty people who manage to undergo a Potter themed makeover and come out the other side smiling.

We can only dream… Fair play Pez.

Yesterday, the 25-year-old took to social media to reveal she has taken a recent visit to Hogwarts and discovered herself to be a long lost relative of Draco Malfoy.

Okay, obviously that didn’t happen – but Pez has bleached her hair an icy white colour to achieve some serious ‘Malfoy vibes’, and she looks amazing!

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Little Mix fans rally round Perrie Edwards as she reveals secret shock surgery

Sharing a snap of her new locks, Perrie invites fans to ‘slytherin’ her comments.

She wrote: ‘If you like the Draco Malfoy vibes slytherin the comments’. You don’t have to ask twice, Miss Edwards!

Fans were quick to comment on Perrie’s makeover. One user said: ‘You beautiful Draco Malfoy’. Agreeing, another wrote: ‘This photo and caption is EVERYTHING!’

Another added: ‘Thank you for that caption, didn’t know it was possible to love you more until it happened’.

She’s the gift that keeps on giving, our Perrie.

It’s so good to see Perrie back on her feet, after what has undoubtedly been a tough couple of weeks.

Last week, the Little Mix lady revealed she underwent an operation after silently battling with a secret health issue.

Taking to Instagram to share that the procedure was to fix issues with her oesophagus, Perrie revealed her post-op remedy – dessert!

Sharing a snap of herself chowing down on some pudding, Perrie wrote: ‘My oesophagus can’t come between me and my love of food’. Yup, we really couldn’t love her any more.

Glad to see you on the mend, Perrie. You’ll be back on that broomstick in no time!