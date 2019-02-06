Fans are gonna love this!

They’re currently gearing up for their performance at this month’s BRIT Awards, but it seems Little Mix are already thinking about their next move.

Perrie Edwards joined bandmates Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall for an appearance on BBC Radio 2 this morning – and it wasn’t long before the topic of the Spice Girls came up.

‘So, bigger than the Spice Girls – this is massive!’ host Zoe Ball commented, before asking: ‘Can we see a Mixworld, you know, a movie? Would there be?’

‘We spoke about this the other day didn’t we?!’ one of the girls exclaimed, before Perrie added: ‘We were literally talking about what it would be like because I feel like back then cause obviously they were acting and stuff in theirs, it was like a funny sketchy kind of fun thing.

‘Whereas I think if we did that, people would be like, “what are you doing?” It wouldn’t work,’ the 25-year-old continued.

She then teased fans and added: ‘I think we’d more likely do a really gritty warts-and-all documentary.’

‘Ohhhhhhh right,’ Zoe replied, before Perrie said: ‘Honestly, I feel like if you knew our lives inside out, you’d think that’s not real – like stuff happens to us that just… it’s really bizarre.’

Leigh-Anne, 27, then chipped in: ‘And it’s annoying because a lot of the stuff that has happened, we haven’t got on camera, it’s like gold!’

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that Jesy, 27, has split from Love Island star Chris Hughes – just weeks after they were spotted snogging in a kebab shop.

An insider claims that Jesy was left concerned that the reality star was ‘using her for fame’, explaining: ‘Chris has been upset by the break-up.’

Speaking to The Sun, they added: ‘But Jesy has explained that she needs to protect herself and her career – and taking their romance any further was proving a massive risk.’