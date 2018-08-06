Perrie Edwards strips to knickers for AMAZING snap on romantic holiday with boyfriend Alex

We have no words...

When it comes to holidays, the Little Mix ladies know how to do them right. And this week, Geordie girl Perrie Edwards has been enjoying a sun-soaked getaway with her man Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards

The famous pair have found time in their busy schedules to jet off on a romantic holiday to Mykonos and have been sharing a load of snaps to make us extra jealous.

In one photo, 25-year-old Pez can be seen posing up an absolute storm in front of a beautiful backdrop.

Taking to Instagram with the sizzling shot, the popstar is wearing a tight white t-shirt and thong with her blonde hair tied up and a pair of sunnies.

💙

A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on

Leaving nothing more than a heart below the photo – because who needs a caption when she looks like THAT – Pez’s followers couldn’t wait to comment on how incredible she is.

‘Literally a Greek goddess,’ wrote one follower, while another joked: ‘Some one call me an ambulance I can’t breatheee ‘.

‘You are so hot’, said a third, and a fourth added: ‘THE GODDESS IS BACK’.

Football player Alex has also been treating fans to to a few photos from the trip while showing off the pair’s incredible villa.

Singing to his followers, the 24-year-old pans the camera around the room which features giant double doors looking out onto the private pool.

The loved-up couple – who got together in late 2016 – also posed for a quick video as they sat down for lunch in the dreamy location.

While Alex can be seen with a pair on sunglasses on, Perrie pouts at the camera in a laced top and pair of denim shorts.

Perrie isn’t the only Little Mix lady who’s been enjoying the sun, as bandmate Jade Thirlwall recently wowed fans with a snap from her very own holiday.

Wearing a sequinned two-piece, the 25-year-old posed solo on the edge of a building in two very sultry snaps as she enjoyed her romantic holiday with her boyfriend Jed Elliott.

did you even go on holiday if you didn’t do a thirsty 🍑 pic? 👀

A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix) on

Send us a postcard, guys!