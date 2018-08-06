We have no words...

When it comes to holidays, the Little Mix ladies know how to do them right. And this week, Geordie girl Perrie Edwards has been enjoying a sun-soaked getaway with her man Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The famous pair have found time in their busy schedules to jet off on a romantic holiday to Mykonos and have been sharing a load of snaps to make us extra jealous.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

In one photo, 25-year-old Pez can be seen posing up an absolute storm in front of a beautiful backdrop.

Taking to Instagram with the sizzling shot, the popstar is wearing a tight white t-shirt and thong with her blonde hair tied up and a pair of sunnies.

💙 A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Aug 5, 2018 at 10:54am PDT

Leaving nothing more than a heart below the photo – because who needs a caption when she looks like THAT – Pez’s followers couldn’t wait to comment on how incredible she is.

More: WOW! Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards reveals dramatic hair transformation on wild night out

‘Literally a Greek goddess,’ wrote one follower, while another joked: ‘Some one call me an ambulance I can’t breatheee ‘.

‘You are so hot’, said a third, and a fourth added: ‘THE GODDESS IS BACK’.

Football player Alex has also been treating fans to to a few photos from the trip while showing off the pair’s incredible villa.

Singing to his followers, the 24-year-old pans the camera around the room which features giant double doors looking out onto the private pool.

The loved-up couple – who got together in late 2016 – also posed for a quick video as they sat down for lunch in the dreamy location.

While Alex can be seen with a pair on sunglasses on, Perrie pouts at the camera in a laced top and pair of denim shorts.

Perrie isn’t the only Little Mix lady who’s been enjoying the sun, as bandmate Jade Thirlwall recently wowed fans with a snap from her very own holiday.

Wearing a sequinned two-piece, the 25-year-old posed solo on the edge of a building in two very sultry snaps as she enjoyed her romantic holiday with her boyfriend Jed Elliott.

Send us a postcard, guys!