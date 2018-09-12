Pez has left her fans in hysterics with this clip

After a well-earned break, the Little Mix ladies are finally back in the studio. Hooray! And now Perrie Edwards has given fans a glimpse of what’s to come from their fifth album. Who’s excited?

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old shared a short video from inside the recording booth as she got to work on making music this week.

But as well as singing her heart out, it turns out the popstar also gets up to a lot more than just harmonising when she’s in the studio.

In the clip, Pez showed off her best dance moves while wearing a cap and baggy tracksuit bottoms, before sitting on the floor and getting into the crab position.

After changing into her bra, the X Factor star then asked: ‘Where’s that little tingly dingling sound, Meg?’ before jumping up and down in excitement.

Later in the clip, the Shout Out To My Ex singer showed off her sassier side when she got frustrated at herself and quipped: ‘F*** off!’ and ‘I can’t do it!’ before screaming with her mic in her mouth.

‘Being locked in a studio vocal booth for over 10hrs really does bring out a crazy side 🎶 #LM5’, she wrote next to the hilarious clip.

And excited fans of the star couldn’t wait to comment on the backstage snippet, as one wrote: ‘YOU ARE ACTUALLY THE CUTEST’.

‘Omg I really love to see the behind the scenes process❤’, said another, while a third added: ‘I’m hyped, ready and excited for #LM5’.

Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock also couldn’t help but comment, as she said: ‘I love this’.

It comes after Pez has been spending some quality time with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain before she goes back on the road with Leigh-Anne, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson.

The loved-up couple took a romantic trip to the lake in a plastic pedalo and shared a load of snaps while they were at it.

Couples goals or what?