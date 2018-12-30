Unreal!

After we saw Perrie Edwards was jetting off with beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to an exotic destination for NYE, we knew it would only be a matter of time before the Little Mix star shared some envy-inducing snaps.

And, true to form, the gorgeous singer couldn’t wait to show off her stunning surroundings – and fab bikini bod.

Perrie uploaded a glam snap last night with the caption: ‘Holidayyy ☀️’, her toned figure looking super stunning in a simple, neutral bikini.

The Little Mix star joked that boyfriend Alex must be sick of playing Insta boyfriend – writing, ‘Wondering how long it will take for @alexoxchamberlian to get sick of taking photos‘ on one of her stories – but fans couldn’t get enough of Perrie’s sexy pics.

‘Make way for the G-O Double D-E-S-S,’ wrote one of Perrie’s fans, referencing the Little Mix star’s curvaceous figure.

‘PERRIE PLS KILL ME GIRL 🔥,’ said another. Fans also had a guess at where the singer and her boyfriend are enjoying a sun-filled break, with another follower writing, ‘Memorys in Mykonos??‘

The happy couple looked more loved up than ever over the Christmas period, celebrating the big day together – in matching Christmas jumpers.

Perrie captioned the pic: ‘Christmas time is the most wonderful time of the year! Not for the presents or the food (which OBV I adore) but for the love I have around me.

‘I feel so blessed and lucky! I love and appreciate you all so much! Merry Christmas everyone! Spread love and be merry! ❤️’

Have a wonderful New Year, you two!