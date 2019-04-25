Pez isn't the first LM star to go solo

Perrie Edwards has announced some HUGE news on Instagram today – she’s collaborating with footwear brand Superga.

This is the first time the Little Mix star has taken on a solo venture without bandmates Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, and she’s very excited about it.

Taking to Instagram, 25-year-old Perrie told her followers a bit about the project, announcing: ‘I’m so excited to be announcing my collaboration with Superga, I love this brand so much.’

‘The shoes that I’ve chose are my absolute faves, they’re classic, they’re cute, they go with absolutely everything – on duty off duty.’

Giving fans a glimpse into her incredible shoe cupboard, Pez then added: ‘I’m just so excited for you guys to see them, so here’s a sneaky peek. They’re so freakin’ cute, I just love them.’

X Factor star Perrie also shared a sassy photo of herself wearing her favourite white trainers from the collection along with a patterned bra and beige denim jacket.

With her hair styled in loose waves and low-key make-up, Pez looks amazing in the campaign shot.

Writing alongside the snap, she said: ‘It’s finally here! My brand new campaign for @SupergaUK – I can’t wait for you guys to see the new Spring Summer Collection. I hope you love them 🌻🌼.’

Obviously, fans couldn’t wait to comment as one wrote: ‘SO PROUD OF YOU PERRIE 💕’

‘Omg yasssssssss! 💕 Babe you are amazing 😍,’ another penned, while a third added: ‘You slayed!!! I’m definitely so proud of you. The whole collection is amazing and I can’t wait to buy my shoes🔥’

This comes after Leigh-Anne, 27, revealed her very own exciting solo project in the form of swimwear brand In’A’Seashell.

Explaining the inspiration behind the project, the songstress recently told her followers: ‘So for the past year and a half I’ve been working on something very very exciting with my girl @gabriellenikita.

‘We are so excited to reveal we will be launching our very own swimwear brand called @inaseashell a brand that not only promotes self love but encourages anyone who wears it to feel confident and sexy AF!’

Slaying, ladies!