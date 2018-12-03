Uh-oh!

Even the rich and famous can get a lil’ irritated with their other half from time to time… Just ask Little Mix babe Perrie Edwards!

Despite her high-profile (and totally adorable) relationship with footballer beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the duo are still prone to a lovers tiff once in a while.

In fact, a recent update from the 25-year-old has revealed Perrie even came close to ‘strangling’ her ‘fella after he refused to put down the video games!

Taking to her Instagram story, Perrie revealed her failed attempt at some quality time with her man – rolling her eyes whilst filming Alex engrossed in the video game Call of Duty.

‘So bored. Who ever invented COD sleep with one eye open,’ the bored LM babe captioned the funny video.

Following this up, Perrie then confirmed that she’d managed to find some zen as she snuggled down for a spot of Netflix on her own.

However, this wasn’t before she came close to ‘strangling’ Alex with his headset!

‘So I thought to myself… I could strange him with his headset ORRR I could watch the best series ever made.

‘I chose Desperate Housewives,’ she captioned the footage.

Whilst Perrie might have been inches from throttling Alex, the pair are undoubtedly as loved-up as ever.

In fact, Perrie even sparked recent suspicions of a forthcoming white wedding – having labelled Alex’s mum her ‘mother in law’ on a recent Instagram story.

Unveiling an advent calendar she’d been gifted, Perrie thanked Alex’s mum with a very telling message.

‘Why is my mother in law the best/cutest person ever! I actually LOVE her,’ Perrie captioned the footage.’