Erm, where was our invite?

Little Mix are currently busy gearing up to release their fifth studio album – but that didn’t stop Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock enjoying a wild night out over the weekend.

Celebrating their backing dancer’s birthday at Cirque le Soir, the popstar trio looked AMAZING as they enjoyed an exclusive Ciroc vodka party.

Giving fans a glimpse before things kicked off, 25-year-old Pez shared a video getting her hair done in the mirror, while also showing off her incredible outfit.

Opting for all black, the Geordie singer dressed in a lace bodice which fastened up the middle along with a pair of baggy trousers.

Although her evening didn’t exactly get off to the best start after her stylist managed to accidentally burn her with a pair of straighteners!

‘Oh my god, you’ve burnt me and I got it on camera, I got the proof!’, Pez can be heard telling her pal in the funny video.

Luckily, the Shout Out To My Ex singer didn’t seem to be in too much pain as she later hit the club with her LM pals.

Sharing a video on Instagram from the dancefloor, the girls could be seen showing off their best moves while singing into the camera.

Jesy, 27, also wowed in an all-black outfit which included a tiny bra and high-waisted skirt complete with a huge slit up one side.

While 26-year-old Leigh-Anne clearly didn’t get the memo and stepped out in a white strapless croptop, and matching silky trousers.

Unfortunately, poor Jade didn’t make it to the celebrations as she was forced to miss the bash after falling ill.

Feeling sorry for herself while her Little Mix pals were partying, the 25-year-old shared a hilarious video on Instagram putting tissues up her nose.

‘When all your mates are out having fun and you’re just like…,’ she told her 4.8million followers.

There’s always next time, Jade!