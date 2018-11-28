Do we hear wedding bells?!

As one fourth of the biggest and best girlband in the world (Little Mix, duh), it’s fair to say that Perrie Edwards has a *lot* going on.

Rocking career? Check. Superstar status? Double check. A-list relationship with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain? Triple check.

And so, we couldn’t help but feel a little over-excited at a recent social media update from the 25-year-old…

Revealing that Alex’s mum had gifted her a sweet advent calendar in time for the festive period, the LM babe posted a sweet tribute on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, Pezza posted a kind message to her beau’s mum – even labelling her as ‘mother in law’!

Er – did we miss something?!

‘Why is my mother in law the best/cutest person ever! I actually LOVE her,’ Perrie captioned the footage as she unveiled the seasonal present.

Following up with more kind words, Perrie then added another video – revealing that Alex’s mum had also left a cute note for her.

‘Happy Christmas Perrie, lots of love from Wendie,’ it read.

Whist we’re pretty certain Pez *didn’t* get hitched in secret, things are certainly looking promising for a future white wedding – right?!

Perrie confirmed her romance with the footballer back in November of 2016 – after allegedly meeting the year before.

Since going public with their relationship, the popular duo have been bombarded with claims that they are headed down the aisle.

Recently, Pez appeared to add fuel to the fire – revealing she ‘definitely’ will be tying to knot with Alex eventually.

When asked what she wants next in the relationship, Perrie revealed: ‘Definitely marriage.’

She continued: ‘I hear a violinist and I’m like, “That’s going in my wedding!”

‘I love strings, the whole idea of marriage… the day and the dress.’

Fingers crossed we’ll be buying a hat very, very soon!