Pez has given fans a glimpse of her favourite pjs

We’re used to seeing Perrie Edwards glammed up alongside her Little Mix bandmates.

But now the star has given fans a glimpse at how she likes to relax when she’s not killin’ it on stage or strutting down the red carpet.

Taking to Instagram, the X Factor singer shared a photo of herself in the bathroom mirror while wearing some adorable Frozen-themed pj’s.

With an unimpressed look on her face, the 24-year-old’s hair can be seen sticking out all over the place, as she wrote: ‘I’m so cute.’

Pez then took another selfie, this time from a rather unflattering below-angle as she got ready for an evening in.

Wearing just a touch of eyeliner and with her blonde locks falling behind her, Pez pondered: ‘Sat wondering what to have for dinner like…’

Perrie’s hilarious photos come after the star sparked speculation she has secretly married her footie star boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Revealing that her beau’s mum had bought her a sweet advent calendar for the festive period, the Shout Out To My Ex singer posted a sweet tribute on social media.

Next to a clip of her unveiling the seasonal present, she wrote: ‘Why is my mother in law the best/cutest person ever! I actually LOVE her.’ Erm… did we miss something?

Perrie then added another video – revealing that Alex’s mum had also left a cute note for her.

‘Happy Christmas Perrie, lots of love from Wendie,’ it read.

And let’s just say fans got pretty excited over on Twitter, as one wrote: ‘Wait are perrie and alex married?’

While another added: ‘Did perrie and alex get married im shaking you guys.’

Unfortunately, we’re pretty certain Pez hasn’t actually tied the knot, but one thing we know for sure is when these two do get hitched – it’s going to be Little Mix mania over on social media.