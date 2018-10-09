WOW!

We’re in desperate need of some selfie advice from those Little Mix ladies, because now Perrie Edwards has gone and broken the internet with two incredible photos.

Ahead of the release of their latest track – A Woman Like Me – the 25-year-old took to Instagram to show off her hot new style from the set of the video.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Looking edgier than ever, Pez posed up a storm in a tight black corset which highlighted her incredible figure.

The outfit also featured sheer sleeveless gloves, a delicate necklace and an oversized black hat which she had dangling down her back.

Keeping her makeup simple, the X Factor star can be seen with a simple eyeliner flick and pink cheek as she pouted for the camera.

More: ‘Fed up’ Perrie Edwards strips down to her bra as she reveals emotional Little Mix album process

‘Death becomes her 🖤 #WomanLikeMe,’ Perrie simply wrote next to the photos.

And fans couldn’t wait to comment, as one wrote: ‘Stunning as always 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.’

‘OH MY GOSH! 😍😍,’ another said, while a third agreed: ‘SLAYYY BABY.’