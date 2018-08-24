What do you make of Pez's hair transformation?

Let’s face it, Perrie Edwards looks good ALL the time. She could be wearing an old bin bag and a pair of crocs and we’d still be asking who styled her.

But in her latest snap, the Little Mix lady has well and truly outdone herself as she debuted a pretty amazing new look.

Taking to Instagram with a black and white photo, 25-year-old Pez can be seen staring at the camera while showing off her fresh hair do’ to her followers.

Pulling out the poker straight, long blonde tresses over her shoulders, the popstar looks INCRED as she poses up a storm in her tight gym gear.

Long hair DO CARE A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Aug 23, 2018 at 7:11am PDT

‘Long hair DO CARE’, Pez wrote next to the sexy snap. And obviously her 8.2million loyal followers flooded the amazing photo with comments.

‘IM SO JEALOUS I WANT HER HAIR’, one rather excited fan wrote, while a second agreed: ‘Perry u look amazing in long hair…love it’.

‘You look like an angel @perrieedwards 😇’, said a third, while a fourth simply added: ‘Look of a true queen’.

Pez also shared some more shots of her new look, revealing the stylish transformation is all in aid of a new sportswear collection she’s releasing with USA Pro.

In a short clip, the X Factor star can be seen getting glammed up for a photoshoot as she danced around in a casual jean and crop-top combo.

Meanwhile, another photo – shared on her Instagram Stories – shows the finished product as Pez smouldered at the camera while her amazing hair fell over her waist.

Keeping things natural, the star opted for barely-there make up with just a touch of lip gloss. And how great does she look?

Meanwhile, this isn’t the only new look Perrie has been trying out, as she recently revealed a much shorter, bleached hair style to her fans.

Comparing herself to the Harry Potter character, she wrote: ‘If you like the Draco Malfoy vibes slytherin the comments 🐍💫’.

Well, I think we’ve proved Perrie can literally do no wrong when it comes to style…