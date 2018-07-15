We can't deal with the cuteness

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again – Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are goals.

As well as both being ridiculously good looking – seriously, it’s like they were carved by angels – these two aren’t shy of getting all lovey-dovey on social media.

And our Little Mix lady Pez has been at it again after she shared a sweet snap revealing just how much she fancies the Liverpool player over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old shared a snap of her footballing beau looking down at his phone, which she captioned: ‘Hi @alexoxchamberlain, I fancy this man lots’.

Well, we kind of gathered that considering these two have been completely and utterly loved up since they got together back in 2016.

As well as supporting each other’s careers – with Alex attending a load of Little Mix gigs, and Pez showing up to her boyfriends’ footie games – both stars regularly take to social media to let us know just how happy they are. Awww.

But after going silent on the web over the past couple of months, Shout Out To My Ex singer Perrie was recently forced to defend her relationship.

As the X Factor star celebrated her 25th last week, fans flocked to Twitter to question why England star Alex was being so quiet.

Because, y’know we were all expecting a seriously gushy Instagram post wishing Pez a Happy Birthday.

Luckily, Alex clearly took the hint and posted an adorable photo of the pair sharing a kiss.

‘Happy birthday to the one and only. 25 today! Love you shweetheart’, the 24-year-old wrote next to the snap.

And it turns out Perrie found all the fuss hilarious, as she shared a gif of Tyra Banks’ America’s Next Top Model meltdown, next to the message: ‘Y’all today because Alex and I forgot to take pictures together last night.’

Everyone satisfied these two are still #couplesgoals? Good stuff!