The new LM album drops in less than one week!

Perrie Edwards has delighted Little Mix fans by giving them another sneak peak of what goes on behind the scenes.

Taking to her Instagram story yesterday, the 25-year-old shared a series of snaps which showed her filming the music video for their new track Joan of Arc.

The first snap sees Perrie taking a selfie in a mirror wearing a white Calvin Klein bralet and black shorts.

The pretty blonde is sporting some serious heavy eye make-up and wet tresses as she pouts for the camera.

Another shot sees the singer posing up a storm in a lacy corset worn with cream trousers and plenty of beaded necklaces.

Perrie captioned it: ‘Strike a pose,’ before sharing a video clip which shows her biting the Chanel beads.

She also treated fans to a behind the scenes look at the music video for the first single from their new album, Woman Like Me.

The group’s highly-anticipated new album, LM5, will be released on November 16 and will no doubt shoot straight to the top of the charts.

Fans were shocked yesterday when it was revealed that Little Mix had parted ways with Simon Cowell’s record label Syco, following years of success after he formed their group on The X Factor back in 2011.

According to an insider, Perrie, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock grew increasingly frustrated with the company over the last year, which resulted in arguments.

Confirming the news, a spokesperson for Simon said: ‘Syco Music will no longer work with Modest Management and therefore any artists signed to that management company.

‘We do, of course, wish all artists affected by this decision every future success. Consequently, LM5, the forthcoming Little Mix album A&R’d and released on Syco Music, is to be serviced by RCA at the request of Syco and Simon Cowell.’

It’s believed the girls will still continue to work with Sony, and no doubt LM5 will still be just as successful!