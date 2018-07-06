The Little Mix star has been reflecting on the past

Perrie Edwards has movingly praised hospital staff for ‘saving her life’ whilst reflecting on the surgeries that resulted in the scar across her stomach.

The Little Mix star had to undergo several operations as a child due to her oesophagus being too small and she’s expressed her gratitude as part of the NHS 70th anniversary celebrations.

Perrie, 24, posted an old video clip from her childhood on Thursday where she’s seen revealing the scar and wrote alongside the throwback post: ‘Thank you for saving my life! I’m eternally greatful! #nhs70 I ❤NHS’

The singer also took a trip down memory lane by sharing some cute pictures from her time in medical treatment.

One shows a young Perrie dancing at the hospital disco – loving the outfit, Pez!

And in another she poses with her ‘favourite nurse’ – awww.

In the past Perrie has admitted to feeling insecure about her scar, having once revealed when asked about her least favourite body part: ‘Mine is my scar on my stomach.’

She also said: ‘When I was little, my oesophagus was too small, so I had to get it operated on to help me eat properly. I had to have lots of operations, so that’s why I don’t want to show it.’

Fortunately though the star seems to have overcome this and recently showed off her scar with pride in a daring topless selfie.

‘Mermaids have freckles and scars too… embrace them. I think they’re beaut!’ Perrie captioned the shot. We agree, Pez!

Fans have hailed the songstress as an ‘inspiration’ for ’embracing her insecurities’.

In the fact Perrie appears to have become more confident about all of her body and doesn’t shy away from baring quite a bit of flesh on Instagram – remember her cheeky celebrations to mark reaching 8million followers?

Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain seemed to approve of her antics and commented on the post: ‘🍑😍😈’

Ooh-er.