Our hearts 😍😍

The day is FINALLY here.

The new Little Mix song ‘Woman Like Me’ has dropped… and if you haven’t heard it, we suggest you head over to their YouTube channel immediately.

But while the girls appeared on Capital FM’s Breakfast Show this morning to talk all things music, Perrie Edwards couldn’t help gushing over beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during the interview.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Chatting with hosts Roman Kemp and Vick Hope, 25-year-old Pez first praised the football star for being the ultimate Instagram boyfriend and taking photos of her while they were in Mykonos earlier this year.

Speaking about getting the perfect sexy bikini pic, she confessed: ‘People watching us on holiday will be like “why is he with her?” because I’m in the ocean telling him “I’m not stopping until I look good!”‘

Admitting she’s sometimes harsh on her other half, she added: ‘I feel bad, I’m so horrible to him because boys just don’t know angles, they don’t know lighting!’

More: Little Mix star Perrie Edwards suffers VERY awkward wardrobe malfunction during romantic date with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

When Strictly’s Vick then asked Perrie and bandmates Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall who would be the first to get married out of all of them, the girls were quick to pick Pez.

‘She’s literally living the fairytale,’ said 27-year-old Jesy, before Perrie added: ‘Well, it should be like that!’ Cute, or what?

The chat soon turned to football when Roman asked if Liverpool player Alex would be returning to the pitch anytime soon following a recent knee injury.

And this made Perrie come over all emotional, as she told listeners: ‘This kind of thing makes me realise why I love him because he’s so positive and he’s not going to stop until he’s back out there.’

Following the sweet chat, Little Mix fans basically lost their minds on Twitter, with one writing: ‘Perrie talked about Alex on Capital FM, MY POOR HEART.’

‘Perrie talking about Alex on @CapitalOfficial just made my heart melt. I love them so much,’ said another.

While a third added: ‘perrie talking about alex like that makes me so happy.’

Perrie and Alex have been dating since 2016 and aren’t afraid of a little bit of Instagram PDA.

In fact, earlier this week the pair shared a glimpse into their romantic date night with a few sweet shots.

But it turns out not everything went to plan, as glamorous Pez actually ended up accidentally leaving the security tag still in her belt… Oh dear!