Being a member of the biggest girlband on the planet is no mean feat, and Miss Perrie Edwards is certainly one busy bee…

In fact, the best-loved Little Mix babe probably manages to get more done in one single day than we did throughout the duration of 2018!

Thankfully, Perrie managed to take some very well-earned time out of her showbiz schedule recently – kicking back in a hotel with her pooch Hatchi and a selection of the finest room service snacks…

Taking to Instagram to document her mini-break, Perrie enjoyed a spot of down time in the hours before Little Mix took to the O2 Arena for their glitzy Jingle Bell Ball performance.

Grabbing a vital bit of snooze before the high profile gig, 25-year-old Perrie revealed herself to be a professional at multitasking…

As the LM babe warmed up her infamous vocal chords, she also enjoyed a spot of shut eye – captioning the funny clip: ‘When you want to warm up and have a nap at the same time.’

Once satisfied with her levels of rest and recuperation, Perrie then revealed her extraordinary hotel delivery – having ordered a selection of the finest room service treats to be delivered.

Unveiling the mouth-watering spread, Pez chowed down on a number of delicacies – including a milkshake, some bread, a curry, some grilled chicken, chips, a plate of spaghetti and some good ol’ vegetables (for good measure).

However, it would appear that Perrie’s yummy feast proved too much for the lovely lady – as she then revealed some post-meal regrets…

Snuggling down with Hatchi the pup, Pez appeared defeated following her extensive buffet.

‘@Hatchisgreatadventures and I should not have over indulged,’ she captioned the snap.

C’mon Pez, it’s Christmas – nothing wrong with a full plate (or five)!