The singer treated her followers to another hot shot

Little Mix babe Perrie Edwards has sent temperatures soaring with her latest hot Instagram offering.

The Power singer, 25, treated her 8.9 million Instagram fans to a stunning selfie as she pouts into camera.

Posing in a fluffy white bathrobe, fresh-faced Perrie was showing off a hint of cleavage in the snap that was soon flooded with adoring comments.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall looks AMAZING as she poses in tiny dress and sparkly thigh-high boots

Among the hundreds of people praising the picture was Perrie’s Little Mix bandmate Leigh Anne-Pinnock, who wrote: ‘Look at youuuuu.’

TV and radio presenter Maya Jama also commented on the selfie, writing to her pal: ‘Brows for dayssss.’

Perrie’s sexy selfie comes after the singer opened up about her struggle with severe anxiety and panic attacks.

In an interview with Glamour magazine, she revealed she sometimes struggles to get on a train to visit her football player boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Perrie shared: ‘It got to the point where my mum was coming to the studio with me, she would drive to work with me because I couldn’t get in a car on my own…

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘Even now, my boyfriend lives in Manchester because he plays for Liverpool so when he moved, it was c**p and then once this started happening. I still can’t get the train on my own, it freaks me out and makes me feel really claustrophobic. I feel uneasy…’

The Little Mix beauty went on: ‘My mum got to the point where she didn’t know what to do because she can’t babysit me 24/7 even though she did for a long time.’

As well as affecting her relationship with boyfriend of two years Alex, Perrie’s battle with anxiety also put her career as one quarter of the biggest girl band at risk.

She said: ‘If I didn’t have the other three girls to think about and the tour to prepare for and all the fans that want to see the show to be the best it can be, I don’t think I would have come back to work.

‘I was happy to be at home with my family with Hatchi and call it a day. It was that daunting trying to go back to everything.’

Luckily, thanks to therapy, her best friend and roommate Ellie and her dog Hatchi, Perrie is now on the road to recovery.

She added: It’s finding coping mechanisms and looking back then, I never thought I’d be here now. I’m constantly getting better, I’m constantly not letting it defeat me, it’s one step at a time.

‘I’m getting there. My coping mechanisms include my dog, Hatchi – he is my son.’

Words by Zoe Shenton.