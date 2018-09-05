Killin' it Pez!

Our Little Mix gal Perrie Edwards knows a thing or two about sexy social media snaps. Exhibit A…

And now the pop star has well and truly outdone herself with another absolutely incredible selfie.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Taking to Instagram, it looks like 25-year-old Pez is refusing to let go of summer just yet as she posed up a storm in her bikini.

Smouldering into the camera, the X Factor star is wearing her hair in loose beachy waves while which fall over her strappy bra top.

Freckle shmeckle! A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Sep 5, 2018 at 7:01am PDT

With a touch of mascara, Pez chose to keep her makeup subtle to show off her incredible freckles.

Embracing her natural beauty, the star also gave fans a glimpse of her stomach scar – which she got as a child after multiple operations on her oesophagus.

More: Perrie Edwards reveals her favourite Celebrity Big Brother contestant – and it might surprise you!

‘Freckle shmeckle!’, she wrote next to the photo which has managed to rack up over 350k likes in an hour… not bad going.

And obviously LM fans have gone totally wild over the selfie, with one writing: ‘freckles out, scar out, you look BEAUTIFUL🤩😍’.

‘Embrace them freckles YESSS’, said another, while a third simply added: ‘Wow you look so beautiful Perrie I love your freckles’.

This comes after Perrie recently opened up about her health when she shared a photo of herself following even more surgery on her oesophagus.

Taking to Instagram last month, she posed with her hospital wristband still on, next to the caption: ‘Only I would have an operation then ask to be taken to the ivy for my favourite chocolate bomb dessert!

‘My oesophagus can’t come between me and my love of food. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’.

Whilst Perrie is yet to further explain her most recent op, the Little Mix lady has previously spoken out about feeling self conscious over her scar.

Speaking about her least favourite body part a few years ago with bandmates Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie revealed: ‘Mine is my scar on my stomach.

‘When I was little, my oesophagus was too small, so I had to get it operated on to help me eat properly,’ Perrie has confessed. ‘I had to have lots of operations, so that’s why I don’t want to show it.’

Well, we’re glad Pez is now embracing her whole body because she looks AMAZE.