We're not jealous of Pez's sunny getaway at all...

Just incase you missed all of the amazing snaps on Instagram – Perrie Edwards is currently having the time of her life on holiday with beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The pair jetted off to the beautiful island of Mykonos in Greece last week and have been making us jealous with updates of their luxury getaway ever since.

Yesterday, 25-year-old Pez was at it again when she posted some snaps from a luxurious yacht trip with her footie star boyfriend.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the popstar shared a clip of her dancing on the front of the boat with her back to the camera.

Showing off her incredible bum, Perrie wrote next to the sun-soaked photo: ‘Had the best day ever!’, along with a heart emoji.

Awww! Little Mix's Perrie Edwards gets 'mushy' with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on romantic holiday

Clearly missing her Little Mix bandmates, the star then uploaded another clip singing along to their hit track ‘Only You’ while getting cosy with Liverpool FC player Alex, before giving him a big ol’ kiss on the lips. Aw!

But it’s not all been sunbathing and larking around for these two love birds, as they’ve also been tucking into some amazing food on their getaway.

Sharing a photo of a dreamy-looking chocolate pudding from a restaurant they dined in, the Little Mix lady joked: ‘Another day. Another dessert. Another stone heavier’.

Meanwhile, Geordie gal Pez is currently looking AMAZING on her break as she also posted some snaps of her smokin’ bikini body.

In one photo, the Shout Out To My Ex singer can be seen posing up a storm in front of the bathroom mirror wearing a thong bikini and t-shirt combo.

Another snap sees the blonde bombshell sitting on the front of the extravagant yacht with a picturesque mountain range behind her.

‘We very nearly had a woman overboard’, she joked.

And it didn’t take fans long to comment on the amazing photo, as one gushed: ‘Looking so good Perrie!’

While another added: ‘Omg! Someone can explain me how are you so beautiful?’

Keep the pics coming, Pez!