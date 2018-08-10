Awww, these two!

Perrie Edwards has made it clear that she’s seriously smitten with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a loved-up new photo.

The Little Mix star – who has spent the past few days on holiday in Mykonos with her man and some friends – lovingly held hands with Alex in the snap as they stood by the edge of a swimming pool and looked out to sea.

And to make it all even cuter, 25-year-old Perrie added an emotional message about her feelings for her fella.

‘Hold my hand and I’ll go anywhere with you 💙,’ the singer captioned the romantic shot. Awww, you guys!

The picture has already racked up over half a million likes and fans have praised the couple for being so adorable together.

‘You are the hottest power couple in the world!’ one admirer commented, whilst another wrote: ‘wow this picture is stunning’

And one added: ‘That caption 😍😍😍 so sweet…. Sweet like both of you ❤😜’

Others observers were slightly alarmed by where Perrie and Alex chose to stand though.

‘FFS girl @perrieedwards keep tight hold, don’t let @alexoxchamberlain fall off the edge there, we need him back ASAP girl !!!’ one joked.

Another fan quipped: ‘Did you push him in afterwards? If not, missed opportunity’

Let’s hope that the lovebirds – who have been together for a year and a half – made it back from the pool edge without any misdemeanours!

It comes as the latest snapshot from Perrie and Alex’s trip to the Greek island.

Throughout the week Pez has been leaving her fans gobsmacked with a series of stunning bikini photos whilst soaking up the sun.

Check out that sky! And Perrie’s looking pretty fab too, of course.

Some of the pictures seemed to have proved a bit risky though.

The blonde star joked that she almost went ‘overboard’ when she posed at the front of a boat earlier in the week.

Careful there, Pez!

Perrie and her Little Mix bandmates Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson are all enjoying a well-earned break after completing their summer hits tour last month.

Still, we’re looking forward to having the ladies back together again!