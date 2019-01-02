Pez looked amazing!

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain rung in the New Year in the best way they know how, by sharing some adorable photos on Instagram.

Little Mix lady Pez is currently enjoying an amazing post-Christmas getaway with her football star boyfriend. And after wowing us all with a smokin’ hot bikini pic a few days ago, now the 24-year-old has shared even more snaps from the trip.

Taking to her Insta page, the star can be seen wearing a black sequinned gown which shows off her incred body as she poses up a storm at the dinner table.

Holding a glass of champagne, the second shot shows Pez getting into the festive spirit with a blue feathered mask.

Meanwhile, the final sweet snap shows the LM star cuddling up to 25-year-old Alex who can be seen wearing a denim jacket, roll neck jumper and a pair of retro, tinted glasses.

Next to the photos she simply wrote: ‘Happy New Year,’ alongside a couple of heart emojis.

And fans couldn’t wait to comment on the series of snaps, as one wrote: ‘What a goddesss.’

‘Hottest woman in the whole world.❤️🤞🏼,’ said another, while a third added: ‘you’re literally one of the cutest couples i’ve ever seen in my life.’ Agreed.

Perrie’s mini-photoshoot comes after she gave fans a glimpse into her sun-soaked holiday on Friday.

After sharing some snaps from her First Class seat on the plane, Pez then went on to wow followers with an incredible bikini photo.

The blonde looked incredible in her one-shouldered grey two-piece, which she paired with some white heeled sandals and a kimono jacket.

Perrie added to the outfit with a small wooden handbag, a straw hat and some stylish shades.

Send us a postcard, ey Pez?