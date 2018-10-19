This is the cutest!

Perrie Edwards wants everyone to know just how proud of her man Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain she is.

Manchester player Alex suffered a nasty knee injury back at the beginning of the summer and has been working hard to get back on the pitch ever since.

And after making huge progress in his recovery, Little Mix lady Pez couldn’t help but send him a gushing tribute on Instagram.

Taking to her Stories, the 25-year-old shared a photo of her BF on a running machine with his tongue out.

‘My man. My favourite human. My love,’ she wrote alongside the snap, before adding: ‘Most positive person I know. Look at you running again and sh*t. So proud!’

Alex, 25, also shared the same photo on his own Instagram along with the caption: ‘Up and running 🏃🏾‍♂️🤘🏾😝.’

And fans couldn’t wait to congratulate him, as one wrote: ‘Can’t wait to see u back with the team bro.’

‘Hurry up back,’ said another, while a third added: ‘Yaaass, so proud! 💪💪’

Meanwhile, as Alex continues to train up in Manchester, his girlfriend has been busy promoting Little Mix’s new single Woman Like Me down in London.

Pez and her BFF’s Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson recently announced they’ll be going on tour in 2019 and fans can expect some VERY exciting things.

‘Absolutely,’ Jade, 25, said when they were asked if the girlband had a tour lined up live on The Official Vodafone Big Top 40 radio show, before adding: ‘Am I allowed to say that?’

The girls also recently revealed the name of their fifth studio album which has been called ‘LM5’ and is due to drop next month.

Taking to Twitter with the exciting news, the official Little Mix account wrote: ‘We love how you’ve named each of our eras over the years. So we’ve decided to call our next album…#LM5⁠ You’ll be able to pre-order it from THIS FRIDAY. 16.11.2018.’

Erm… is anyone else seriously excited?