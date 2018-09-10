These two just keep surprising us!

In case you hadn’t already noticed, Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are probably the cutest celeb couple around.

And this ridiculously good looking pair stepped things up a notch over the weekend when they enjoyed a seriously romantic date.

Sharing the sweet day out on Instagram, Little Mix lady Pez posted a snap alongside her footie star beau as they took to the river in a pedalo.

Because who needs private jets and Michelin star restaurants when you can have just as much fun on a plastic boat?

‘Date day’, 25-year-old Perrie wrote next to the cute snap which sees her pouting at the camera while Alex, 24, smiles in a pair of sunnies and a cap.

Another video also shows the famous couple enjoying the rather cloudy Great British weather as they made their way around a lake.

Clearly having a great time, Pez can be seen giggling while Liverpool star Alex pans the camera around to show their picturesque surroundings.

But it didn’t take long for Perrie to poke fun at her other half as the pair sat down for some food.

Filming Alex as he played on his phone, the X Factor star zoomed into his face and focussed in on his curly hair, while simply writing ‘curl’.

Perrie’s sweet date comes after she recently returned from a romantic break with Alex to the Greek Island of Mykonos.

The pair spent some quality time together before the singer prepares to get back on the road with her Little Mix bandmates Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Making the most of their luxury getaway, Pez and Alex relaxed on stunning beaches, dined at fancy restaurants and even headed out on a boat trip.

Spending the day on a pedalo back in Blightly isn’t exactly as glamorous as hiring a private yacht…