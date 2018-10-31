Poor Pez!
With Little Mix currently achieving world domination, it would be easy to assume Perrie Edwards is on cloud nine…
Sadly, the 25-year-old is actually feeling pretty under the weather – turning to social media to seek a remedy for a painful problem.
More: Perrie Edwards LEAKS new Little Mix song as she shares hilarious video of beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Currently battling a very sore wisdom tooth, Pez has been documenting her journey to pain-free gnashers on social media.
Most recently, the Little Mix babe revealed she’d been struck down by the ill-timed issue just as she got ‘a life outside of work again’.
Sharing a make-up free selfie, a fresh-faced Perrie explained: ‘As soon as I have a life outside of work again my wisdom tooth is saying bye-bye.’
Admitting she’s ‘feeling so sorry for myself’, Perrie then added she’d had ‘antibiotics, a paracetamol and a ice lolly for breakfast’.
Aw, Pez!
Yesterday, Perrie turned to her Instagram followers for seek advice on how to cope with the wisdom teeth.
Having Googled possible remedies, Perrie shared a screenshot of the result: ‘Guys. Serious now. My f**king wisdom teeth are killing me!’
However, Perrie’s little furry friend is on hand to cheer her up – as she followed up the concerning messages with a snap of her pooch dressed up for Halloween…
Posing for the photo, her adorable pup Hatchi sported a full Dracula costume – complete with little white fangs.
Captioning the spooky snap, Perrie shared: ‘Happy Halloween from Dracula @hatchisgreatadventures.’
It’s been one heck of a week for Perrie and the rest of the Little Mix ladies.
After releasing the incredible music video Woman Like Me, the girls found themselves in the center of some rap beef!
However, after Nicki’s musical rival Cardi B claimed she was actually offered to appear on the track first, the girls were forced to dispel the claims.