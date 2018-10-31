Poor Pez!

With Little Mix currently achieving world domination, it would be easy to assume Perrie Edwards is on cloud nine…

Sadly, the 25-year-old is actually feeling pretty under the weather – turning to social media to seek a remedy for a painful problem.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Perrie Edwards LEAKS new Little Mix song as she shares hilarious video of beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Currently battling a very sore wisdom tooth, Pez has been documenting her journey to pain-free gnashers on social media.

Most recently, the Little Mix babe revealed she’d been struck down by the ill-timed issue just as she got ‘a life outside of work again’.

Sharing a make-up free selfie, a fresh-faced Perrie explained: ‘As soon as I have a life outside of work again my wisdom tooth is saying bye-bye.’

Admitting she’s ‘feeling so sorry for myself’, Perrie then added she’d had ‘antibiotics, a paracetamol and a ice lolly for breakfast’.

Aw, Pez!