Pete’s uncle: Kate Moss is pregnant

Pete Doherty's uncle Phil says Kate is definitely expecting

In Florence for a Babyshambles gig this weekend, Kate Moss and Pete Doherty are closer than ever.

They have been photographed visiting a jewellery store – where Kate tried on rings – fuelling speculation that they are about to marry.

On Saturday Pete’s uncle, gardener Phil Michaels, was reported as saying: ‘Pete has confirmed that Kate is pregnant. They are both delighted.’

Designer Roberto Cavalli, who is playing host to Pete, 27, and Kate, 32, in Italy, told the The Mail On Sunday: ‘Kate and Pete are very much in love – they make a great couple.’

Pete was due on join Kate on the Indonesian island of Bali this summer to exchange vows – but he was ordered into rehab.

The supermodel already has a daughter, Lila Grace, four, with journalist Jefferson Hack.