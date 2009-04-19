Pete Wentz: I’d sooner go bald than get fat

Singer wants to stay in shape

Pete Wentz would prefer to lose his hair than gain weight.

The Fall Out Boy frontman, who’s married to Ashlee Simpson, wants to grow old gracefully.

‘I’d sooner go bald than get fat,’ he admits. ‘And I’d never settle for the Bobby Charlton comb-over. When it’s time for the hair to go, you can’t fight it.’

Pete, 29, also says he’s not a fan of facial hair.

‘I’m not likely to grow a beard any time soon,’ he tells Live magazine. ‘The Beatles had the best beards in rock. They reached beard nirvana. There’s no point trying to compete.’



Vicki Heath

