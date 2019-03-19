Heartbreaking

Pete Wicks has revealed Megan McKenna ‘needs time to process’ the shock death of her former boyfriend Mike Thalassitis.

The Celebs Go Dating star appeared on Loose Women today revealing he has ‘briefly’ spoken to his grieving ex, who broke her silence over Mike’s passing on Monday.

‘I’ve spoken to her very briefly and I think Megan needs time to process what’s happened,’ he told the panel.

‘It was a big shock for everyone, especially for Megan. She’ll be OK it’s tough for anyone to deal with.’

And although Pete wasn’t close with Mike, who was found dead on Saturday, he admitted his death is a ‘tragic thing’.

‘I met Mike a few times, we weren’t particularly close but he was always polite with me,’ he said.

‘It’s such a tragic thing to happen to anyone and you never know what’s going on behind closed doors and everyone has their struggles.’

Megan was due to appear on the show today alongside Pete to discuss Celebs Go Dating, but pulled out after being too distraught to work.

The 26-year-old remained quiet for two days following Mike’s shock suicide, but was forced to publicly address his death after she was bombarded with abuse by online trolls.

Releasing a statement on Instagram on Monday afternoon, the former TOWIE star admitted she is in ‘complete shock’ over his death.

She said: ‘Sorry I haven’t been on social media but I’m in complete shock and trying to come to terms with this.

‘I can’t believe I’m even writing this post. My thoughts and prayers are with Mike’s family. Rest in peace Mike x.’

According to The Sun, Megan wanted to grieve in private but felt compelled to address Mike’s death publicly, after trolls claimed her silence meant she ‘doesn’t care’ about her ex.

Mike was found dead on Saturday (March 16) in a park near his house in Edmonton, North London, with police later confirming he had committed suicide.

If you have been affected by this story, The Samaritans offer 24/7 free support on 116 123 or www.samaritans.org.