Peter Andre shares hilarious throwback snap – but fans are distracted by something adorable!

Pete looks totally different in this photo

Peter Andre is no stranger to a throwback photo, and his latest one might just be the best yet.

He might be a professional dad-of-four with his own business and an impressive telly career under his belt now.

But there was a time when the 45-year-old looked like a baby-faced 90s popstar with rock hard abs and a fair few layers of fake tan.

And reminding his fans of the good ol’ days, dad-of-four Pete shared a shot from his earlier career where he can be seen rocking a classic curtain fringe and wavy long hair.

Of course, he had his shirt buttons undone to his belly button on the 1993 ‘Funky Junky’ single cover…

‘Hahaha I remember this. Wow. Big hit in its day in Oz,’ Pete captioned the nostalgic post.

But as well as noting how different the I’m A Celebrity star looked, fans couldn’t help but point out how much he looks like eldest daughter Princess.

‘Omg @peterandre all I can see when I look at you on there is Princess!!,’ wrote one follower.

While a second commented: ‘It’s like looking at princess 👑 in this picture.. great photo @peterandre 👌🏻’

‘Princess looks just like you in this pic!,’ wrote a third, while a fourth agreed: ‘Princess is the image of u here.’

View this post on Instagram

Morning coffee with my bist:) #familytime #cyprus

A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on

Pete is the dad to Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, who he shares with former wife Katie Price. He also shares four-year-old daughter Amelia and two-year-old son Theodore with current wife Emily MacDonagh.

This comes after he shared another adorable photo over the weekend – this time of posing with his parents and lookalike sister.

View this post on Instagram

I love you mum dad and sis. It meant so much to be home.

A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on

While spending some time with his family in his home country of Australia over the festive period, Pete captioned the sweet photo: ‘I love you mum, dad and sis. It meant so much to be home.’ AW!