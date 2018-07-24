Peter Andre ‘appalled’ by ex wife Katie Price’s raunchy topless snaps

Eeek! Looks like Pete is less than happy



Peter Andre has reportedly been left ‘appalled’ by ex wife Katie Price‘s beach side topless antics with new boyfriend Kris Boyson.

Katie was recently enjoying some alone time with her new man in Thailand, but left many shocked when snaps surfaced of her laying topless on Kris and sitting with her legs wrapped around him.

And, it has now been reported that Pete is ‘disgraced’ by his ex wife’s behaviour, particularly because of their children, Junior, 13 and Princess, 11.

‘Pete is appalled by Katie’s behaviour and thinks it’s a disgrace that she’s setting up all these photos, which their children could see,’ a source revealed to heat magazine.

‘He thinks she needs to stop acting like a party girl in her twenties with no responsibilities. He’s glad Princess and Junior are with him, and he can shield them from things like this, but all their friends can see it,’ the source continued.

Peter has been taking care of their two children since June, amid the current drama happening in Katie’s life. Since she kicked cheating ex husband Kieran Hayler to the kerb, Katie has been enjoying holidays and nights out with new man Kris.

While Katie was sunning herself in Thailand, Peter enjoyed a family holiday in Cyrpus with Junior and Princess and wife Emily MacDonagh, and their two children, Amelia, four and Theodore, one.

Fans of the Mysterious Girl singer were quick to flood him with praise on his parenting skills.

‘You are amazing Dad Peter you keep your children well grounded and focused on what’s important in life Family,’ one person wrote.

While another added: ‘Wow Pete, I have to say you’re a special father, no matter what your kids are your life…’

And a third said: ‘Love it! And the fact that no matter the issues between past & present ‘the children’ get to experience love from both sides’.