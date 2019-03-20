Pete was accused of being 'visibly irked' when quizzed about his ex

Peter Andre was recently put on the spot when Piers Morgan quizzed him about ex Katie Price live on Good Morning Britain.

Katie, 40, made an appearance on GMB earlier this month where she blasted her former husband as ‘selfish’ and a ‘hypocrite’.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Peter Andre delights fans with VERY exciting announcement after latest Katie Price court drama: ‘So so happy!’

And after Pete was forced to watch the interview live on the show just days later, he didn’t look overly happy to be discussing his ex.

But despite being caught off-guard by Piers and Susanna Reid’s awkward Pricey questions, now the 46-year-old has revealed why he could ‘never be angry’ at the presenters.

‘I was accused of looking ‘visibly irked’ when questioned by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain… What?,’ he said.

Writing in his new! magazine column, Pete added: ‘I don’t think I could ever be angry with them.

‘Piers is actually a friend and one of the things I love about him is that he’s not afraid to ask questions.’

This comes after Katie, 40, slammed Pete for allowing their children to be filmed as part of her upcoming reality TV show.

In the clip, the former glamour model said: ‘I’ll tell you about husband number one. So I’m doing my reality show at the moment and I’m actually really cheesed off with Pete, I’m not asking you to comment because you can’t be biased.

‘So people are going to be watching my show wondering “Where is Junior and Princess?” He won’t allow me to film with them, he won’t allow me to do photo shoots with them and he’s been such a hypocrite.’

After showing Pete the interview, 54-year-old Piers asked: ‘This is Katie saying you won’t allow your kids to star in her reality show and that you’re a hypocrite. How do you respond to that?’

To which Peter snapped back: ‘Piers you should know me by now that I never talk about these things publicly. I never have. Why would I do that? I would never do that.’

Susanna, 48, then stepped in: ‘To be fair Peter if someone makes an accusation about you on air it’s only fair that we put that to you for your response.

‘You weren’t in a position to respond when Katie said, we didn’t know how you would respond.’

And Peter quickly closed the conversation down, finally adding: ‘I mean it’s a legal issue so it should never be talked about.’ Awkward!