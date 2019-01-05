The telly star is currently holidaying in Australia.

Poor Peter Andre just had a run in with one of Australia’s most feared creatures – the Blue Bottle jellyfish.

The TV star was enjoying some time with the fam on the beach in Aus, when disaster almost struck. Pete shared a picture of the jellyfish with the caption: ‘Nearly…… the last time I got stung by one of these was horrible. Just missed it today.#surfersparadise #beach #bluebottle.’

We’ve got the shivers for you, Pete!

Fans were quick to voice their concern for much-loved Peter, commenting on the gruesome picture.

‘Watch out for these bad boys! 🙊😱‘, warned one of Peter’s 1million followers on Instagram.

‘Nasty looking thing🤢’, said another. While another typed: ‘I thought you had made a posh art display lol glad your ok’.

Others shared their own jellyfish ordeals.

‘I got stung by one of those blighters in Mustique!! I was waving frantically at my partner who casually looked up from reading his book on the beach and waved back thinking I was having fun 😟. Big line of red dots (sore), all the way up my arm 😢,‘ wrote one fan.

While another recounted, ‘I picked one of these up thinking it was seaweed 😂😂😂’

‘Watch out for those bluebottles they sting like hell,’ advised another fan.

And that’s not the only menacing creature Peter’s encountered on his visit to see his parents in Surfers Paradise, where he grew up. The star also shared a video with the caption: ‘Got him… Loch Ness monster outside Mum and dads house in Oz’

Though we’re not entirely sure that this one posed quite as much of a threat, Pete…