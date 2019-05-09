Peter Andre shares emotional tribute to late brother Andrew on his birthday

Pete penned a heart breaking message in honour of his late brother…

Peter Andre has shared a touching tribute to his late brother Andrew today, on what would have been his 61st birthday.

The Australian born pop star lost his older sibling after a battle with kidney cancer back in December 2012.

Now the Mysterious Girl hitmaker has taken to Instagram to share a sweet message in memory of Andrew.

Uploading the honouring post to his Instagram feed, 46-year-old Pete emotionally penned: ‘Miss you brother,’ alongside a sad faced emoji.

The dad-of-four rounded off the touching words, simply adding: ‘Happy Birthday. Always in our thoughts.’

Fans of the singer were quick to flood the comment section beneath the post with messages of support and love, with many sharing their own experiences of losing a close family member.

One wrote: ‘thinking of you. I lost my brother in the 7/7 bombings. Birthdays and Anniversaries make us miss them more…if that’s even possible. Take care xx,’ with another adding: ‘We just said goodbye to my nana today, sad day for us too. Happy birthday Andrew ❤️❤️❤️.’

A third follower sent Pete more comforting words, commenting: ‘Thinking of you Pete x Andrew will always be with you and will be looking down on you with so much pride 💖💙😘.’

Peter’s other brother Michael confirmed Andrew’s death on Twitter back in 2012, revealing the former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! contestant and his family were by their sibling’s side when he passed.

The heart breaking Tweet read: ‘My brother Andrew lost his battle with cancer in the early hours of Sunday morning.

‘We were all with him, holding him, till his very last breath. Absolutely devastated. So I thank you all so much for your kind words and messages you’ve sent. I’m sure he is reading them with me… Thank you again.’