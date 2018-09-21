Pete has revealed a very lucrative new gig

Peter Andre might be a doting husband and dad-of-four nowadays – but we still can’t help picturing him body rolling in the sea to Mysterious Girl…

And it looks like we could be about to relive our 90s dreams as the popstar has announced some VERY exciting news with his fans this week.

Taking to Instagram, the 45-year-old shared a poster which seems him next to iconic bands 5ive and B*witched along with the message: ‘I am BUZZING.

‘Headlining Wembley Arena for the first time in 21 years. Get your tickets :)) only a few left.’

The gig – which is taking place on October 11th – will also see the likes of SClub, Blazin’ Squad and East17 take to the stage, so obviously fans are pretty excited.

‘Now this is what im talking about! Booking tickets asap! ❤❤’, said one follower, while a second wrote: ‘we neeeedddd tickets to this!!!!!’

And a third added: ‘Super exciting. Love love love the 90s!!!! Well done you!! @peterandre 🎉’

Meanwhile, Pete’s lucrative job comes as ex-wife Katie Price – who he shares Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with – faces financial woes.

The mum-of-five narrowly avoided being declared bankrupt last month at a court hearing and it’s thought she could owe as much as £600,000, having reputedly blown her £45million fortune.

To make matters worse, Pricey is facing the prospect of selling her £2million mansion due to her debts and has apparently bought a run-down motorhome which could be a potential place to live if she loses her home.

And KP’s love life isn’t fairing much better as she’s currently going through a messy divorce from third husband Kieran Hayler – with whom she shares Jett, five, and Bunny, four.

While her romance with new toyboy Alex Adderson is also said to be on the rocks after he caught her on the phone to ex Kris Boyson.

Oh dear, Pricey!