With the festive season fully upon us, Peter Andre is toasting to another fabulous year with his beloved brood.

Following a fruitful 2018 for the father-of-four, Pete is snuggled at home with his wife Emily and their four-year-old daughter Amelia and son Theodore, two.

Taking to Instagram to update fans with some festive insight into Christmas at the Andre’s, Pete posted a snap of his rather interesting roast dinner…

Opting out of the usual plateful of meat and trimmings, Pete instead served up his ‘slight twist’ on crimbo lunch – adding a side of Mediterranean rice!

Unveiling the final dish, Pete told fans: ‘And this is the finished result… roast lamb, a Mediterranean rice that I like to make, these roast potatoes… I can’t even tell you, they are unbelievable!’

Captioning the yummy clip, Pete posted; ‘Slight twist on a roast :))) this is my finish result and it tastes great.’

As expected, countless hungry fans have taken to the post with complimentary messages for the tasty-looking plate.

‘I would eat that right now!,’ shared one peckish follower.

Agreeing, another added: ‘Rice with gravy? Never thought of that but anything with gravy is gooood so might try!!’

However, others are less than convinced…



‘Rice on a roast??! Never heard the likes!!!! 🤣🤣 Rest looks unreal,’ one posted.

A second added: ‘I am confused as to why you are only having two potatoes?! Only two?’

Pete’s update follows the news of his recent purge of Katie Price memorabilia.

Having met his former wife on the 2004 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Pete recently revealed he has now binned his jungle gear.

Speaking with the Daily Star’s TV Life magazine:, Pete shared: ‘I did (keep it), for a long time, but when I moved I got rid of it.’

Kindly, he then added: ‘I’ve got some great memories though.’

Pete’s festive plans have been the cause of much speculation, with some fans wondering if his eldest son and daughter, 13-year-old Junior and Princess, 11, will be joining their mother Pricey over the Christmas break.

In a bid to clear up the gossip surrounding their plans, Pete shared a defiant message on social media.

‘I never normally respond to anything. But Of course the children (j and p ) will be with their mum for Christmas. This was always the case. And so they should. She is their mum. Have a good day :))),’ he posted.

A very Merry Christmas to Pete and family!