Following an undoubtedly turbulent year for Katie Price and co, Peter Andre has now addressed allegations once and for all.

As Katie wraps up 2018 with a series of explosive headlines under her belt, from a high profile rehab visit to a series of love life drama, there has been much speculation into her Christmas plans.

After asserting that the only member of her brood-of-five to be currently residing with her is 16-year-old Harvey, followers of 40-year-old Katie were left wondering who else would be joining the pair during the festive season.

With her youngest two tots, Bunny, four, and Jett, five, also understood to be joining her for the Christmas season, there had been a bout of rumours speculating that Katie wouldn’t have a full house this year…

However, former husband Pete has now issued a statement dispelling the gossip surrounding his kids 13-year-old Junior and 11-year-old Princess – who he shares with Katie.

Taking to Twitter, Pete posted a clear message – assuring fans that the pair will also be joining their mum on Christmas Day.

‘I never normally respond to anything. But Of course the children (j and p ) will be with their mum for Christmas. This was always the case. And so they should. She is their mum. Have a good day :))),’ he shared.

Pete, who is also the father to four-year-old Amelia and Theodore, two, has been the subject of much praise from fans – who have met his strong statement with kind words.

‘You shouldn’t have to explain yourself to anyone Pete. Have a lovely Christmas,’ one replied.

‘I love @KatiePrice & that’s such a nice tweet Peter even though what you both do is not our business. Happy Christmas to both families x #FamilyIsEverything,’ a second added.

Agreeing, a third posted: ‘You’re an incredible father, anyone who questions you needs to check themselves.’

A very Merry Christmas to Pete and co!