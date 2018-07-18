Peter has admitted he’s stricter with Princess and Junior than his other kids

While Peter Andre is never shy when it comes to talking about his kids, now the dad-of-four has opened up about co-parenting with ex Katie Price.

The singer is reportedly looking after eldest children Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, while their mum KP deals with her messy split from estranged husband Kieran Hayler.

And it looks like Pete – who also shares Theo, one, and Millie, four, with wife Emily – isn’t a softy when it comes to laying down the law with his children.

‘They’re good kids. They’ve been very fortunate at their school – it’s very strict,’ he said.

‘And I tell them, whatever you do, Dad will hear about it, so just think how Dad would feel about it.’

Speaking to Reveal magazine, the star continued: ‘I made so many mistakes as a kid, but it’s about trying to teach your kids not to make the same mistakes.’

The telly presenter also gave an insight into how the Andre household is run, as he admitted there’s ‘a balance’ between him and 28-year-old Emily.

‘I’m stricter on Junior and Princess, and less strict on Theo and Millie,’ the 45-year-old said, before adding: ‘But Emily’s less strict on Junior and Princess and much stricter on Millie and Theo. So we have a balance.’

Peter added that dealing with his eldest kids as they turn into teenagers is the most difficult thing about parenting, especially when it comes to social media.

‘You’ve got to know which battles to stay adamant on, and which things you let go of a little bit’, he confessed.

‘Junior wanted a phone when he was 12, so I said, “OK, but you can’t have social media and you can’t take the phone to your room.” Then, at 13, he was like, “Dad, you can have Instagram at 13 and I’m 13 now.”

‘And I was like, “I’ll compromise with you. You can have Instagram but it has to be private”.’

This comes as ex wife Katie jetted back from her romantic trip to Thailand with her 29-year-old toyboy Kris Boyson this week.

During their stay in South-East Asia, the former glamour model, 40, looked to be having the time of her life as she was snapped frolicking in the sea in nothing but a pair of bikini bottoms.

And it looks like these two – who went public back in May – are pretty smitten, as Loose Women star KP recently admitted to OK! magazine: ‘I’ve never had anyone who’s like him.

‘He’s a man’s man. He’s got his own job, he’s not false or fame hungry. He goes to work and doesn’t want to hang around me at work.

‘He’s a gentleman and it feels like he’s the first one I’ve had in my life. He does actually tick all the boxes!’