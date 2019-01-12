N'aww!

They’ve been married almost four years and share two-children together, but Peter Andre proved that he’s still head over heels for his wife Emily, as he gushed over the doctor on social media.

Despite Emily, 29, quitting social media almost six years ago, the dad-of-four – who also has Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, wife his ex-wife Katie Price – just couldn’t help snapping a pic of his Mrs and sharing it with his 1 million followers.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Peter Andre hits back at Katie Price joke during unseen Inbetweeners reunion gag: ‘Don’t go there’

‘Mwah:) Thought this was a cute pic of her. She has no idea of course😂,’ he wrote alongside the image, which showed the mum-of-two pulling a face, while dressed down in a burgundy tracksuit.

Fans rushed to commented on the photo, as they praised Emily for being a ‘natural beauty’ and called Pete a ‘lucky man.’

‘Natural beauty. And she seems so down to earth. :)’ one wrote.

‘@peterandre She’s got no worries! It’s impossible to get a ‘bad pic she’s such a natural beauty inside and out. So happy for you that you found your soul mate xx’ another said.

However, others warned the 45-year-old that he could find himself in the dog house for sharing the picture without his wife’s consent, with one writing: ‘She is beautiful, but trust me she won’t be thrilled you posted it ! Lol 🙈😂 xx’

The post comes after Emily admitted she doesn’t ‘miss’ social media, after quitting almost six years ago.

Speaking in her magazine column, she said: ‘I think that this is such an important thing to do because social media can be really negative and so damaging, especially for young people.

‘Not only can it promote an unrealistic body image, but there is also trolling to contend with and the feeling of always having to be online and keep up.’

She added to OK! Magazine: ‘Losing that normal social interaction with people can be harmful and it’s been reported that a third of people who go on Facebook are less happy when they come off it, which just shows how much it is affecting us.

‘I haven’t been on social media for six years and I’ve never missed it.’

Wise words, Em!

We sure hope Pete won’t be in too much trouble for this sweet photo though…