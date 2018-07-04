This is TOO cute!

Peter Andre has been getting into the spirit of the World Cup and his young sons are also loving it as an adorable new photo proves.

The singer shared a rare snap of his eldest child Junior, 13, and youngest Theo, 20 months, spending quality time together ahead of England’s football match against Colombia on Tuesday night, with Junior seemingly teaching his baby brother how to play the game.

‘Junior getting Theo ready for the England game 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿. #2018worldcup,’ Pete, 45, captioned the shot.

In the picture Junior watches as little Theo tries to kick a ball towards him in the garden and it’s all kinds of cute.

Fans found it heartwarming too and the photo soon racked up over 16,000 likes.

‘Aww bless them! Growing up quick!’ one of Pete’s followers commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Lovely seeing these two having brotherly time together’

And one added: ‘This is so adorable’

Also on a side note, check out Pete’s impressive garden foliage.

Not bad, eh?

Whilst Junior and Theo were loving the football, one fan pointed out that Pete would doubtless by excited to tune into his new favourite show after the match…

‘Footy and love island all in one night. Bet your well happy Mr Andre,’ the Instagram user said.

True, dat – Pete recently outed himself as being a big fan of the ITV2 show, so much so that he says he’s ‘hooked’ on it.

He’s even invented his very own dance move for the music.

Impressive! In-between watching the footie and binging on Love Island, Pete has been spending quality time with all four of his children.

Within the last fortnight he’s accompanied Junior and 11-year-old Princess – who he shares with ex-wife Katie Price – to their drama exams and it seems that they’re already taking after him when it comes to singing…

Cute!