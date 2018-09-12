His daughter going back to school is a milestone for the Mysterious Girl singer...

Peter Andre revealed his shock over how quickly daughter Amelia has grown up – as she set off on her first day at school.

The 45-year-old popstar, who is father to Junior, 13, Princess, 11, Amelia four and Theodore, one – watched as his wife Emily McDonagh walked their daughter down the driveway on her first day at school.

He uploaded a cute snap of the pair leaving, with Amelia dressed in her school uniform, which he captioned: ‘When did this happen :)) So proud of Amelia’s first ever day at school #timeflys #proudpoppa’

It’s been a long time since his children had their first day at school, as son Junior and daughter Princess, who he had with ex-wife Katie Price are at secondary school now, so no wonder the singer was excited about his youngest daughter now making the move into education.

Emily doing the important school run comes as a momentous day for her too as Amelia is Emily’s firstborn.

And Amelia’s latest milestone is a momentous time for Peter, who recently experienced a distressing journey home when he flew back from Florida with Junior and Princess following a family holiday.

Speaking in his new! magazine column, he revealed a woman was taken ill on the flight and sadly died. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing, leaving Pete and the kids feeling deeply upset.

‘We witnessed the most distressing event on our flight home from Florida,’ the dad-of-four wrote in his new! magazine column. ‘A lady on our plane sadly lost her life. It happened so suddenly.

‘There were a couple of doctors on board who tried to save her, but sadly they couldn’t and we had to make an emergency landing.

‘It was so, so sad. She and her husband were travelling to the UK to visit family, and my thoughts go out to them all.’