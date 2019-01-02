Becks has been doing his best dad dancing

Let’s face it, we’re all jealous of the Beckhams’ incredible New Years Eve bash which featured an epic £4k fireworks display and plenty of food and drink.

But despite spending the last two days staring at David and Victoria’s amazing Instagram pics, there’s one man who doesn’t seem to impressed – and that’s Peter Andre.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Peter Andre divides fans with unusual Christmas dinner combination in mouth-watering video

In fact, the 45-year-old has now called out David’s dancing at the elaborate party with a hilarious video.

Taking to his Instagram, dad-of-four Peter shared a clip of the football star breaking out his best moves alongside son Brooklyn to Pete’s 1995 track ‘Mysterious Girl’.

Alongside the video, Peter clearly didn’t think much of Becks’ dad dancing and offered to teach him how to ‘Bogle’, as he captioned the post: ‘I’ll teach you both how to do the bogle next time. Happy new year to you all.’

The popstar’s 1m followers found the whole thing hilarious, as one commented: ‘Omg, I love this❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️’

‘This is everything 💜,’ said another, while a third joked: ‘You may get an invite to their 2019 party Pete with that offer.’ Can we come too?

Meanwhile David clearly had quite an evening with Victoria and kids Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 11, and Harper, seven, as his wife shared a snap of him feeling a little worse for wear on New Year’s Day morning.

Poking fun at her hubby on Instagram, Becks could be seen sitting outside in a white dressing gown with the hood pulled up over his head.

Victoria, 44, wrote alongside the picture: ‘Oh wow!! He is feeling it today!’

Brooklyn also seemed to enjoy the £30,000 party as he saw in the New Year by snogging his model girlfriend Hana Cross.

The 19-year-old shared a snap after the clock struck midnight at the family’s Cotswolds mansion, writing ‘I love you’ next to it.

Cute, or what?