The controversial doc airs tonight...

Peter Andre has defended Michael Jackson ahead of a controversial new documentary, saying his music shouldn’t be banned despite sex abuse allegations.

The 46-year-old said it is unfair to punish the late Thriller singer for allegations he is unable to defend himself against.

Michael is the subject of documentary, Leaving Neverland, which contains interviews with two former childhood fans, James Safechuck and Wade Robson, who allege Michael abused them when they were children.

But Peter reminded fans that Michael was acquitted of all sex abuse charges brought against him in 2005.

‘There’s a new Michael Jackson documentary on this week and it has caused a lot of controversy about sexual abuse,’ he wrote in his new! Magazine column.

‘First and foremost what I will say is we have to rely on the justice system and we mustn’t forget that he was acquitted of not just one, but all child molestation charges during his trial in 2005.’

And while Peter said that it would be ‘absolutely terrible’ if Michael is ever proven guilty, he does not believe his music should be banned as a result.

Peter added: ‘You can’t just stop listening to an artist’s music due to accusations alone. And let’s not forget some of his songs weren’t even written by him.’

BBC Radio 2 has banned Michael’s music from its airwaves ahead of Leaving Neverland, which airs on Channel 4 tonight and tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan released a never before heard interview with Michael on Good Morning Britain on yesterday morning.

In the tapes, recorded in 1999, the King Of Pop admits he would be suicidal if it wasn’t for the inspiration of children.

‘If it wasn’t for children I would throw in the towel,’ he can be heard saying.

‘I would kill myself, I wouldn’t care to live. They give me my inspiration, they give me… they inspire me in everything I do.’

When asked if he was capable of hurting children, he said: ‘I would slit my wrist before I would. I would never – ever.’