The family witnessed a tragic event

Peter Andre has revealed that he and his children witnessed a very sad incident during their flight home from a recent trip to Florida.

The 45-year-old was returning from the vacation with son Junior, 13, and daughter Princess, 11, when a woman was taken ill and sadly died.

Despite attempts to save her life by medical staff on board, the passenger passed away and the plane was forced to make an emergency landing.

The tragic event left Pete and the kids feeling deeply upset.

‘We witnessed the most distressing event on our flight home from Florida,’ the dad-of-four wrote in his new! magazine column. ‘A lady on our plane sadly lost her life. It happened so suddenly.

‘There were a couple of doctors on board who tried to save her, but sadly they couldn’t and we had to make an emergency landing.

‘It was so, so sad. She and her husband were travelling to the UK to visit family, and my thoughts go out to them all.’

Prior to the incident Pete had enjoyed a fun holiday in the US with the kids, where they visited theme parks and even had a go at fishing.

The vacation ended up hitting the headlines though when Katie Price publicly pleaded with Pete on Twitter to get in contact after she claimed that she’d been unable to reach the kids.

‘Still up at this hour, trying to contact my kids in America. Been trying Morning, Afternoon and Night. Please @MrPeterAndre let me know they are ok?’ the glamour model, 40, tweeted at the time.

Pete didn’t respond publicly but made it clear that the children were fine when he went on to share videos of them from the trip on Instagram.

Junior and Princess have been living with dad Peter since June as Katie continues to go through her divorce from Kieran Hayler.

There’s now been speculation the mum-of-five has lost extended custody of the kids, whilst her ex Kris Boyson recently claimed that she was ‘gutted’ about them moving in with Pete.