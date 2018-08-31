Poor Pete had this captured on camera

Peter Andre might have moved on from THAT Katie Price Twitter drama but it’s not stopped him from suffering an embarrassing moment on holiday.

The dad-of-four has jetted off to the US with kids Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, and yesterday they enjoyed a boat trip to do a spot of fishing.

However, the motion of the water didn’t seem to agree with Pete when they set off and he ended up being sick – which was unfortunately for him caught on camera.

‘So first I chucked up :(( 🎣 🌊 🤢 #loveflorida #realcortezcharter #h20watersports,’ the 45-year-old captioned a photo of him retching over the side of the boat – lovely.

Luckily Pete’s fans were on hand to offer their sympathies over his moment of sea sickness.

‘This would be me too,’ one said, whilst another commented: ‘Awwww poor @peterandre sea sickness is the worst!!’

It didn’t stop Pete from enjoying his outing with the kids though and he went on to share a series of cute photos of Junior and Princess showing off the fish they’d caught.

‘And then this happened. Awesome day,’ proud dad Pete wrote.

The family seemed pretty excited about the excursion beforehand too, with Pete posting a snap of his kids smiling alongside the caption: ‘We’re going fishing’

It comes days after Pete was caught up in a drama with ex-wife Katie, 40, after she claimed that she couldn’t get in touch with Junior and Princess and tried to publicly reach Pete via social media.

‘Still up at this hour, trying to contact my kids in America. Been trying Morning, Afternoon and Night. Please @MrPeterAndre let me know they are ok?’ the glamour model wrote on Twitter.

Pete didn’t publicly respond to the message but soon made it clear that the children were fine when he posted several videos from their trip on Instagram.

It has previously been reported that Junior and Princess are living with Pete for the rest of the holidays whilst Katie deals with the various dramas in her life, including the aftermath of her split from Kieran Hayler and her financial problems.