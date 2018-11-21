These two looked amazing last night!

Peter Andre might be a busy dad, successful businessman and popstar, but he still manages to spend some quality time with wife Emily MacDonagh.

The pair looked amazing as they stepped away from parenting duties to attend a glamorous gala in London last night.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Katie Price hits back at claims Peter Andre will have kids Junior and Princess for Christmas

Sharing a glimpse inside their romantic evening, 45-year-old Peter posted a photo of them posing together inside their house ahead of the red carpet.

The Mysterious Girl singer looked smart in a navy suit and tie, while Emily donned a sparkly dress with a pair of metallic heels while her long hair was loosely curled.

‘Date night kind of,’ Peter wrote next to the smiley snap which racked up over 20k likes in a few hours.

And fans were quick to comment, as one wrote: ‘What a beautiful couple 💙💞💞💙’

‘Wow 😍 you both look amazing ❤ beautiful couple xx,’ wrote another, while a third added: ‘Such a gorgeous couple – great together and wonderful parents. X’

The glitzy even was held in aid of Simon Cowell’s s children’s charity, Together For Short Lives, and took place at swanky club One Marylebone.

The X Factor boss, 59, attended alongside his glamorous girlfriend Lauren Silverman, who he shares four-year-old son Eric with.

Meanwhile, dad-of-four Peter – who shares kids Amelia, four, and Theo, one, with Emily and Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with ex Katie Price – opened up about his wife branding her ‘Wonder Woman’.

‘Emily is just an incredible person,’ he said.

‘She’s got such an amazing job and still manages to be an amazing mum – she’s Wonder Woman. I’m so proud of her… The kids were watching Mary Poppins and they were like, “She’s just like you!” It was her politeness, her mannerisms and her being such a homebody.’

Speaking to OK! magazine, he continued: ‘We’ve got a really cool, calm, chilled vibe in our home. We all do our own thing, but always come together in the evenings for dinner and TV.’

This comes after 29-year-old Emily found herself in a war of words with KP after she said the secret to her marriage was staying sober.

Taking to Twitter, 40-year-old Katie – who was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving earlier this year – told Peter’s other half to ‘bind your beak’ and ‘don’t judge me’ in a now deleted post. Awkward!