Peter Andre’s wife Emily MacDonagh has been raving about their strong marriage – just days after we revealed that Katie Price has moved in with her toyboy, Kris Boyson.

The junior doctor – who recently revealed she is finally in a ‘good routine’ with Katie and Peter’s kids, Junior and Princess – sang her husband’s praises and hinted that great communication, is the secret to their success.

Writing in her OK! magazine column, Emily explained: ‘Sharing problems is a great way to get them sorted! I think all couples have things they don’t agree on, but we’re very lucky that we happen to get on very well.’

Emily’s comments come shortly after Katie’s other ex-husband Kieran Hayler claimed that Pete is ‘the love of her life and no-one can compete’.

‘She always said if it wasn’t for her celeb lifestyle, the reality shows and stuff, her and Peter probably would’ve lasted,’ Kieran admitted.

Kieran’s remarks also come as Katie continues to move on from their relationship – and in with new boyfriend Kris.

As we exclusively revealed last week, Katie has been secretly making a love nest with Kris in Gravesend, Kent.

One local told us: ‘Katie’s moved in with Kris,’ before explaining he’d often seen the former glamour model’s ‘pink car parked outside’ the fitness instructor’s three-bed house.

In November last year, Kris, 30, hinted at them moving in together when he uploaded a snap to his Instagram of children’s bunk beds.

Another neighbour told us: ‘‘I’ve seen Katie, the little girl [Bunny] and the boy [Harvey]. Kris was supposed to be taking him on a health thing as he’s got a good fitness trade going. He’s building a gym at the bottom of the garden. It’s partially completed, so he intends to stay. Everybody thought it was a one-off fling, and still do, you’ll always see the pink car but somebody else is driving it.’