This is what happened when Pete tried to be serious for five minutes...
Peter Andre has been making his fans giggle on Instagram once again this week after he shared a hilarious video giving a glimpse into his life with wife Emily.
The dad-of-four uploaded a video explaining he’s going to be performing a special gig in Southampton next month. But as he tried to keep his serious face, the popstar was quickly distracted by his cheeky family.
Talking to the camera, Pete says: ‘Hi guys, join me on July 7th for a lovely evening with, an intimate one, this one’s going to be very intimate it’s at Bella Calabria in Southampton July 7th.’
Clearly keen to put her dad off, 10-year-old daughter Princess – who he shares with ex Katie Price – starts to make funny faces behind him while Emily also sticks her thumbs up at the cameras.
As the mischievous pair creep up on Pete, he finally notices and says: ‘You lot are mad!’
It didn’t take long for the 45-year-old’s Insta followers to have a right good laugh at the clip, as one wrote: ‘Adorable haha.. For ever in LOVE with the André family’
‘I love how Emily and princess join in’, commented another, while a third agreed: ‘You guys are so funny’.
And a fourth added: ‘Lol love it. Sending love to all your beauts family xx’.
This comes after Katie was recently reunited with 10-year-old Princess after she and brother Junior moved in with Pete during the Loose Women star’s divorce with third husband Kieran Hayler.
Pricey, 40, – who’s now dating personal trainer Kris Boyson – released a statement earlier this month revealing her kids were no longer living with her during this ‘tough time’.
‘What is important [is] that the focus is on what is best for the children during tough times as Peter has acknowledged,’ a spokesperson for the star told The Mirror.
‘Katie is a remarkable mother, Peter is a wonderful father, together they are doing what is best for their children’.